​A man charged with raping a 15-year-old boy at a derelict nightclub in Belfast is to be granted bail, High Court judge ruled today.

Ziad Khawla, 24, is accused of attacking the youth after offering him a cigarette during a chance encounter near the city centre.

The defendant, of Abbeyville Court in Newtownabbey, insists any contact was limited to sharing a brief kiss.

Prosecutors said the teenager phoned police on March 2 this year claiming he had just been attacked by a stranger who approached him near the Waterfront Hall to ask if he wanted a cigarette.

They walked together to a nearby disused nightclub building where the man began to kiss the boy, according to his account.

He was then allegedly pushed onto the ground and subjected to a serious sexual assault for approximately one minute.

“The complainant told him that he was only 15, at which point the male left,” a Crown lawyer said.

Khawla, a Palestinian-born asylum seeker, was arrested following CCTV and forensic inquiries.

He denies charges of rape and sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Defence barrister Patrick Tasggart told the court his client claims it was the teenager who made advances and tried to kiss him.

“He briefly kissed back and that was the extent of the interaction,” counsel said.

“He denies any allegations (of sex), whether forced or consensual.”

Mr Taggart also expressed concerns over the alleged victim’s version of events.

“(He says) there was a request for a cigarette and then he voluntarily went to a derelict building with a man who was a stranger,” the barrister submitted.

“No explanation has been given for that type of behaviour by a 15-year-old.”

Although married, Khawla sought release from custody to live at an address in Belfast with a friend who works as a barber.

Granting bail, Mr Justice McAlinden imposed a curfew, electronic monitoring and ordered the friend to lodge a £2,000 cash surety.