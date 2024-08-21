Patricia Curran murder: Man wrongly convicted of notorious killing wrote to the Prime Minister

Patricia Curran, the 19-year-old daughter of Mr Justice Curran, a judge of the Northern Ireland High Court, who was found murdered under a tree in the grounds of her home at Whiteabbey, near Belfast. Leading-Aircraftman Iain Hay Gordon was found to have been wrongly convicted of her murder in 2000, at 68-years-old, by the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal in Belfast.

​A man wrongly convicted of one of Northern Ireland's most notorious murders wrote directly to former prime minister Harold Wilson in 1969 appealing for his name to be cleared in the interests of "basic human justice".

Iain Hay Gordon, from Glasgow, was found guilty but insane over the murder of judge's daughter Patricia Curran in 1952.

Ms Curran, who was 19 at the time of her murder, had been stabbed 37 times in the grounds of her family home in Whiteabbey, Co Antrim .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was a student at Queen's University in Belfast , and the daughter of Sir Lancelot Curran, then a High Court judge who later became the Lord Chief Justice in Northern Ireland .

Hay Gordon was a 20-year-old RAF national serviceman at the time of her death.

He spent seven years in hospital before he was released. He campaigned for his name to be cleared, claiming police had forced him to confess.

His murder conviction was finally quashed at Northern Ireland's Court of Appeal in 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The file entitled "Criminal Lunatic, Gordon Iain Hay , Holywell Mental Hospital " is one of more than 700 documents released at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 30/20-year rule.

The majority of the files relate to the year 2002, although a number deal with events in earlier years.

Hay Gordon sent his letter to Mr Wilson on October 13 1969.

The typed note, which was signed by hand, says: "You will recall that I spoke to you for a few minutes as you were leaving the St Mungo Halls, Glasgow , on Friday evening and you suggested that I should write to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Saturday March 7th 1953 , I was found guilty but insane of the murder of Miss Patricia Curran , daughter of Mr Justice Curran which took place on 12th November 1952 ."

He added: "I was released in August 1960 and since then, supported by my family and friends, I have been seeking a re-examination into this case.

"The Attorney General Mr Elwyn Jones , the Lord Chancellor, Lord Gardiner, Mr Tom Sergeant , Secretary of Justice, Mr Jeremy Thorpe , leader of the Liberal Party , and the distinguished psychiatrist Dr Desmond Curran have implicit faith in my innocence and there has been some recent correspondence on this matter between a Mrs Turtle and the Home Secretary Mr Callaghan and Lord Stonham."

The letter continues: "To us this is a case of basic human justice and I feel that I cannot have any peace of mind unless my name is cleared.

"For this reason I am appealing to you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ministry of Home Affairs file also includes a summary of the case entitled "The Curran Murder Case: Rough draft for a new summary of events".

It states: "The only undisputed fact in this case is that Patricia Curran was stabbed to death 37 times sometime between 5.20pm on the 12th November 1952 when she was seen getting off a bus at Whiteabbey and 2am the following morning when her body was found in the grounds of her home.

"Who the murderer was, how, when and where the murder took place, and even the circumstances under which the body was actually found are all questions that seem to worry journalists, lawyers, doctors and, not least, the general public.

"It is remarkable that so much doubt should still exist 16 years after Iain Hay Gordon , the 20-year-old Scottish national serviceman stationed at the time in Whiteabbey, was found guilty but insane."