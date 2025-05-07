Pensioner denies causing death of former Irish rugby international and DUP and TUV councillor David Tweed

David Tweed

​​A North Antrim pensioner today denied causing the death of a former rugby international and DUP and TUV councillor David Tweed.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court 71-year-old Anne Broughton confirmed her identity before the single charge was put to her

Mrs. Broughton, from the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle, entered a formal not guilty plea to causing the death of David Tweed by driving carelessly on the Whitepark Road on 28 October 2021.

None of the background facts of the case were opened in court today but it was reported at the time how 61-year-old Tweed died at the scene when his motorcycle was in collision with a car around 4.30pm that day.

A former international rugby player who was capped four times for Ireland, Tweed served on Ballymena council for the DUP and later the TUV.

As a former member of the Orange Order in Dunloy, he was involved in the Harryville dispute when loyalists picketed a Catholic church in Ballymena but he left the DUP in 2007 over the party's decision to share power with Sinn Fein and later joined Jim Allister's Traditional Unionist Voice.

In 2012 a Crown Court jury found him guilty of 13 counts of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child. the Court of Appeal later quashed Tweed’s convictions.

In court today defence KC Kieran Mallon said the defence team had instructed an engineer to produce a report ahead of the scheduled trial.