Pensioner with tattoo of a cross on his forehead accused of sex act while looking into bedroom of semi-naked woman

By Alan Erwin
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:19 BST
Laganside court complex. Image: Google
​​A pensioner is to stand trial accused of performing a sex act while looking into the bedroom of a semi-naked woman in a south Belfast neighbourhood, a judge ordered today.

David Mawhinney appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court on charges connected to an incident in the Wellington Park area.

The 73-year-old, of no fixed abode, faces charges of voyeurism and committing an act outraging public decency.

He was arrested after the alleged victim said she spotted someone outside her home when she was in the bedroom dressed in underwear, a previous court heard.

The woman told police she saw a man in the alleyway performing a sex act on himself while maintaining eye contact with her window.

Appearing remotely from custody for today’s preliminary enquiry proceedings, Mawhinney confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

The accused, who sported a tattoo of a cross on his forehead, declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage. “No thank you,” he replied when asked if he wanted to submit any material.

District Judge George Conner backed prosecution submissions that the accused has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the Crown’s application, he confirmed: “There will be a return for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Mawhinney, who remains behind bars because no suitable bail address has been obtained, will appear again at the arraignment stage.

