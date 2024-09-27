Police chiefs to reconsider refusal to comment on loyalist feud victim 'informer' claims

Belfast High Court

​Police chiefs are to reconsider a refusal to disclose whether or not a man murdered in a suspected loyalist paramilitary feud was an informant.

The review was agreed after the daughter of Glenn Greer took High Court action against the PSNI’s blanket policy of neither confirming nor denying (NCND) the identity of any agents.

Mr Greer, 28, was killed in a car bomb attack in Bangor, Co Down back in October 1997.

His murder is believed to have been part of a drugs-related dispute between rival loyalist factions, according to reports at the time.

Separate allegations that he was targeted for being a suspected Special Branch informer are strongly denied by his family.

Earlier this year lawyers representing Shelby Peoples Greer wrote to the PSNI seeking confirmation that her father was not an agent.

The request was made in an attempt to end the speculation that Mr Greer had worked for the security forces.

However, police and the intelligence agencies have been steadfast in neither confirming nor denying the identity of any state agents deployed during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI cited that NCND policy in its response to Ms Greer’s request,

She applied for a judicial review of that decision, claiming it was incompatible with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Police incorrectly adopted a rigid and inflexible approach by relying on the policy without considering Ms Greer’s exceptional and individual circumstances, it was contended.

In an affidavit submitted as part of her challenge, Ms Greer claimed the rumours about her father’s status ever since he died has left her “stuck in time”.

“I have found this stigma very distressing and it has caused serious anguish on my part, the allegations have at times led to negative impacts such as hostility towards me and my family,” she said.

“I believe that my position should count for something whenever there is an overall assessment on whether or not the ‘ neither confirm nor deny’ policy should be used.”

Ms Greer added: “An answer in this case one way or another would let my family and I grieve properly and allow us to get on with our lives.”

The High Court challenge ended after correspondence on behalf of the Chief Constable accepted that police had not considered whether there could be a departure from the policy in her specific case.

“In the circumstances, (the PSNI) will now reconsider whether deviation from the NCND policy is appropriate,” the letter confirmed.

But it also stressed: “Please note this decision to reconsider the proposed applicant’s request should not, in any way, be interpreted as an agreement to depart from the NCND policy.”

Even though there is no certainty that any further disclosure will ultimately be made, Ms Greer’s legal representatives declared the outcome in her legal challenge a success.

Solicitor Owen Winters, of Belfast firm KRW Law, said: “The family want to put to bed unfair speculation that Glenn Greer was some sort of informant.