Police make an arrest as east Belfast security alert ends
The alert, at the Victor Place area of east Belfast, is now over.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly before 8.50am on Sunday, a number of suspicious objects were located at a property in the area.
"Officers attended and a number of items have been removed for further forensic examinations.
"One man was arrested in relation to the investigation and remains in police custody at this time.
“Residents, who were evacuated from the area, have now returned to their homes and we thank them for their co-operation during this public safety operation.
"Officers will continue to maintain a presence in the area and conduct further enquiries.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 14/09/25. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”