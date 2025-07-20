Police officer scalded after liquid thrown at him in east Belfast incident

Coates Row in east Belfast where police arrested a 35-year-old man after an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning. A police officer was scalded after liquid was thrown at him

​A 35-year-old man has been arrested after police said he threw a liquid which "scalded" an officer in east Belfast.

It came after the PSNI received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service about a man armed with a knife inside an apartment at around 2.15am on Sunday .

Police said firefighters were responding to a report of a deliberate fire inside the property in the Coates Row area when the "occupant threatened them with a knife at the door".

Officers, including members of the armed response unit, attended the scene a short time later in an attempt to detain the suspect.

Detective Inspector Harvey said: "While doing so, the man threw a liquid substance over one officer - causing scald injuries to his chest and chin region.

"Another officer was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

"Both officers required hospital treatment and are being appropriately supported at this time."

The PSNI said the suspect was subsequently detained and arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, arson to endanger life, and other related offences.

He remained in custody on Sunday evening.

DI Harvey said: "Our officers responded swiftly to this report to protect both the public and our emergency service partners.

"Threatening and violent behaviour towards emergency workers is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.