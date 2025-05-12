Policeman was punched in the face and bitten during street fight

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A policeman was punched in the face and bitten as he responded to street fighting in south Belfast, a court heard today.

The officer sustained a “severe” arm wound after detaining one of those allegedly involved in the clashes on Saturday.

Details of his injuries were disclosed as two men were remanded in custody charged in connection with the incident in the University Street area.

Lewis Goodall, 26,Matthew Wilson, 25, both face a series of charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Goodall, of Victoria Street in the city, is further accused of disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting arrest.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard officers were called to the area after fighting broke out between four men over a mobile phone being taken.

When someone else tried to intervene, Goodall and Wilson allegedly pushed him to the ground before kicking and attempting to jump on his head.

A PSNI constable claimed that after the brawling stopped, both defendants directed racist remarks at two Somali nationals standing outside a nearby restaurant.

Goodall allegedly threw a bottle, hitting one of the pair on the elbow, before his co-accused joined in pushing the bystander. Wilson, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene and made no application for bail.

Opposing Goodall’s bid to be released, police alleged he became confrontational and threw a tin of Guinness at one of the officers. He was chased on foot and detained before a struggle developed.

“The defendant bit (the officer) on the arm, leaving quite a severe bite mark and bruising, and punched him in the face,” the PSNI constable contended.

She disclosed that the incident was all captured on body-worn cameras.

A small bag of suspected cannabis was found on Goodall when searched in custody, the court heard.

During interviews he claimed to remember nothing about the incident due to intoxication but stated that he was sorry for the injury caused to the officer.

His barrister also acknowledged that the alleged offences were “not very nice”.

“Alcohol and Mr Goodall are never a good mix unfortunately,” she said.

“He has very little memory of what actually happened… he suffers from autism and was due to have a card printed to be carried at all times which would inform police that he struggles with (being touched).”

Goodall was refused bail based on the risks of re-offending and harm to the public.