A 59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after a man in his 20s was injured in Portglenone has been further remanded in custody until March 20.

Police attended the West Road area of the village around 10am on Friday April 26 last year where a man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police had said at the time.

The accused, James Law, of Port Villas in Portglenone, today made his latest appearance in connection with the charges at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison, where he has been on remand for several months.

As well as attempted murder he is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon – described on a charge sheet as a 'butterfly-style knife' – with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

Objecting to bail at an earlier court, a police officer had said it was reported to police a person was injured and was lying on the street at West Road.

The officer said the injured party said he was at the defendant's home drinking alcohol with the defendant and both were drunk.

The officer said the man said he left around 10am and "whilst he was walking away he was hit to the side of his neck”

He added: “He was then bleeding profusely. Then a fight ensued between the defendant and the injured party."

The officer said witnesses said they saw the defendant hit the injured party, and “it is alleged a knife was used".

Police recovered a knife from the front garden of the defendant's home. A witness told police he saw the defendant "digging in the garden".

At court on February 13, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he wanted an update on what is happening with forensics in the case.