A motorist had an offensive weapon - a baton - in the compartment of the driver's side door of a vehicle.

Mark Joseph Laverty (27), with an address listed as The Meadows in Randalstown, committed the offence, at, the Parkhall Road area of Antrim town on July 4 last year.

He also had five fireworks without a licence in the boot.