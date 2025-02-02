Probation and community service for Randalstown man who was in possession of a baton and fireworks in his car
A motorist had an offensive weapon - a baton - in the compartment of the driver's side door of a vehicle.
Mark Joseph Laverty (27), with an address listed as The Meadows in Randalstown, committed the offence, at, the Parkhall Road area of Antrim town on July 4 last year.
He also had five fireworks without a licence in the boot.
At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was put on Probation for a year and was also ordered to do 50 hours of Community Service.