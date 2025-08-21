'Protests still ongoing in Ballymena with homes of foreign nationals targeted'

A clean up operation after recent violence in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena.

​​Street gatherings are ongoing and the "homes of foreign nationals have been targeted for protests," a police officer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was speaking as a Ballymena man appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court.

The man is alleged to have used an object to damage the window of a police vehicle during rioting in the town on June 9 this year. Martin Alan Kerr (40), of Carnduff Drive, is charged with riot. When interviewed he said he was at a protest on June 9 but denied a suspect in footage was him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had 24 previous convictions including criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon.

The officer said the defendant has been on police bail for two separate allegations of possessing an offensive weapon in public - a lock knife - on May 4 this year and possessing a lock knife in a public place on August 7 this year.

Objecting to Kerr being released on bail on the riot charge, a police officer said "serious racially-motivated public disorder" happened in the Clonavon area of Ballymena. There were hundreds of people present.

The officer said images of suspects were published and the defendant was identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said the disorder in Ballymena resulted in significant damage to property and injury to police officers.

She added: "There's still a strong public feeling in the area about this and community tensions remain high.

"Protests are still ongoing in Ballymena and across the country and the homes of foreign nationals have been targeted for these protests".

A defence barrister said the defendant says "it is not him" on footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it had been nine weeks since the riots and other defendants were given bail.

Bail was sought for the defendant to return to his home in Ballymena and the defendant could be curfewed and electronically tagged.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail. He said the defendant had 24 previous convictions including five for criminal damage.