'Protests still ongoing in Ballymena with homes of foreign nationals targeted'
She was speaking as a Ballymena man appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court.
The man is alleged to have used an object to damage the window of a police vehicle during rioting in the town on June 9 this year. Martin Alan Kerr (40), of Carnduff Drive, is charged with riot. When interviewed he said he was at a protest on June 9 but denied a suspect in footage was him.
He had 24 previous convictions including criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon.
The officer said the defendant has been on police bail for two separate allegations of possessing an offensive weapon in public - a lock knife - on May 4 this year and possessing a lock knife in a public place on August 7 this year.
Objecting to Kerr being released on bail on the riot charge, a police officer said "serious racially-motivated public disorder" happened in the Clonavon area of Ballymena. There were hundreds of people present.
The officer said images of suspects were published and the defendant was identified.
The officer said the disorder in Ballymena resulted in significant damage to property and injury to police officers.
She added: "There's still a strong public feeling in the area about this and community tensions remain high.
"Protests are still ongoing in Ballymena and across the country and the homes of foreign nationals have been targeted for these protests".
A defence barrister said the defendant says "it is not him" on footage.
He said it had been nine weeks since the riots and other defendants were given bail.
Bail was sought for the defendant to return to his home in Ballymena and the defendant could be curfewed and electronically tagged.
District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail. He said the defendant had 24 previous convictions including five for criminal damage.
He is also on police bail facing other charges, the judge noted. He said it had been "wholly unrealistic to apply for bail to live in the very town that you were accused of being involved in significant racial rioting". The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 18.