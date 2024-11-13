Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI is considering cutting its bodyguard division, which mainly looks after judges.

Former temporary superintendent Jon Burrows said today that the division – known as the Close Protection Unit – can be a “massive drain” on the PSNI’s limited resources.

The chief constable Jon Boutcher made the announcement at the most recent meeting of the Policing Board, saying that the PSNI, with just over 6,000 officers, currently protect more than double the number of people as The Met Police in London, which has around 34,000 officers.

"The number changes very slightly but I think it's maybe 98 protected persons currently,” said Mr Boutcher.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher: Charles McQuillan/PA Wire

"That's unsustainable. I think the Met have below 40.

"In effect, our close protection unit is at breaking point. We haven't got the numbers that are required to service the demand that we have.

"We don't break down costs around individuals. However, given the fact 60% of the principals are from the judiciary, it's obviously very likely this group makes up the largest part of the spend. I need to reduce that bill.”

He is to meet with judges to come up with a plan for how to cut back the service.

Senior politicians are another group which is eligible for protection.

Speaking on the Nolan Show, Mr Burrows, formerly the head of the PSNI’s disciplinary branch, said much of the bill goes on ferrying judges to and from work.

"It's hugely costly. Every car costs about £100,000, every one of those armoured cars. There's millions of pounds it costs to deliver that, and you're probably in a situation in Northern Ireland where the level of protection afforded to the judges is based on the threat that used to exist, as opposed to currently exists...

“Jon Boutcher, who's faced with trying to deliver policing with a reduced budget, has to make cuts somewhere.

"I'm aware of officers who are removed from frontline duties across Northern Ireland to back-fill for the Close Protection Unit. So you'll have officers taken out of neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland... it does have a massive drain on the PSNI's resource.

"If the politicians keep whittling away at the policing budget, the ability for the police to give a Rolls-Royce service is gone.”

Mr Nolan quoted a figure in his show that one-third of the overtime bill for the whole of the PSNI comes from the Close Protection Unit, adding that it consists of 122 officers (with another 20-plus vacant roles).

The Lady Chief Justice’s office told the News Letter: “The Chief Constable has met with the Lady Chief Justice to appraise her of his ongoing work on a policy to govern the assessment and delivery of close protection services.