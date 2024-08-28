PSNI investigating the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell granted a court extension for an additional 18 hours to question a 28-year-old man
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell in Londonderry on Saturday, 24th August, have been granted a court extension for an additional 18 hours to question a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Earlier a murder investigation was launched after the discovery of a woman’s body in a house in Harvey Street during the early hours of Saturday, 24th August.