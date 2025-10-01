PSNI issue apology over murder of nationalist councillor more than 50 years ago as settlement reached in legal case

Theresa Kelly, wife of Patsy Kelly, at an earlier hearing

​​The PSNI has issued a formal High Court apology to the family of an independent nationalist councillor for inadequacies in the investigation into his murder more than 50 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patsy Kelly, 35, was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work at a pub in Trillick, Co Tyrone in July 1974. His body was discovered weeks later, weighed down in a Co Fermanagh lough.

Although loyalist paramilitaries claimed responsibility for the killing, Mr Kelly’s family always believed members of the Ulster Defence Regiment were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023 the Police Ombudsman identified a number of shortcomings in the original RUC probe into the father-of-five’s murder.

The victim’s widow, Teresa Kelly, also sued the Chief Constable over those alleged failings.

In court today it was announced that a confidential settlement has been reached in her action. No admission of liability was made, but it is understood that an undisclosed payment will be made.

An agreed statement of apology from the PSNI was also read out by Mrs Kelly’s barrister, Desmond Fahy KC, under the terms of the resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fahy described the victim as a loving husband and father who served with distinction as a local councillor and esteemed member of the local Trillick community.

“His abduction and murder in 1974 sent shock waves through that local community,” he said.

Counsel confirmed that following negotiations his client and the defendant have agreed “a satisfactory full and final settlement” in the proceedings related to the original police probe into the murder.

“The PSNI does not admit liability, but recognises and accepts that aspects of that investigation by the RUC in 1974 fell below expected standards,” Mr Fahy said. “The PSNI apologises to the Kelly family for the inadequacies in that investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The PSNI also acknowledges the deep and lasting grief suffered by Mrs Kelly and the Kelly family because of the murder of Mr Kelly.

“The PSNI acknowledges that those shortcomings caused additional distress to Mrs Kelly and her family and affirms its commitment to learning from such cases in order to strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

“The PSNI also acknowledges the dignity with which Mrs Kelly and her family have pursued this matter.”

Commending both sides for resolving the action, Mr Justice Rooney expressed regret that the victim’s widow was unable to attend the hearing due to ill health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued outside court, the Kelly family described it as a poignant outcome to a case which involved a “catalogue of failures” and alleged intimidation.

“It is also needed in respect of some of the abominable behaviour of police officers who interacted with Teresa Kelly during the early days of the investigation while Patsy's remains were still missing,” the statement said.

“In the months after Patsy's murder, the intimidation suffered by Teresa and her family circle and wider community continued.

For example, Teresa, while heavily pregnant with Patsy's fifth child, was forced to stand at the roadside a few nights before Christmas while her car was searched. The family circle in general suffered intimidation as well as Patsy's friends and local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family’s statement also accused police officers of “bully boy” attitudes during the search for the missing murder victim.

“When a group of voluntary searchers told police they were going to search Lough Eyes in Co Fermanagh for Patsy's remains in July 1974 police informed them that they had already dredged the lake,” the family alleged. “Two weeks later Patsy's body floated to the surface of Lough Eyes.”