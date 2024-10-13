Retired nurse who was over drink-drive limit and failed to stop after a collision gets three-year driving ban

Carol Martin was banned for three years after appearing at Ballymena Magistrates' Court

​A 72-year-old over-the-limit motorist who failed to remain after a collision has been banned from driving for three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Carol Martin, of Uppertown Road near Larne, was also fined £800 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

She admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol, failing to remain following a collision, being an unaccompanied L driver and absence of L plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on August 17 police received a report of a road traffic collision at Uppertown Road.

A person had followed the defendant's vehicle to her home.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 46 – the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said it was a second alcohol offence by the defendant – a retired nurse.

Regarding August 17, the lawyer said that never having being involved in an accident before the defendant panicked and “just wanted to get home”. He said the defendant had not re-sat her test following a previous road ban. That had been a drink-driving incident.