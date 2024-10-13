Retired nurse who was over drink-drive limit and failed to stop after a collision gets three-year driving ban

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2024, 20:44 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 20:44 BST
Carol Martin was banned for three years after appearing at Ballymena Magistrates' Court
​A 72-year-old over-the-limit motorist who failed to remain after a collision has been banned from driving for three years.

​Carol Martin, of Uppertown Road near Larne, was also fined £800 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

She admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol, failing to remain following a collision, being an unaccompanied L driver and absence of L plates.

The court heard that on August 17 police received a report of a road traffic collision at Uppertown Road.

A person had followed the defendant's vehicle to her home.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 46 – the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said it was a second alcohol offence by the defendant – a retired nurse.

Regarding August 17, the lawyer said that never having being involved in an accident before the defendant panicked and “just wanted to get home”. He said the defendant had not re-sat her test following a previous road ban. That had been a drink-driving incident.

For the new offences the defendant was banned from driving for three years and fined £800.

