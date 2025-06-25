Romanian extradited from Germany to Northern Ireland in court on human trafficking charge

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A man extradited from Germany to Northern Ireland was remanded into custody today charged with human trafficking.

Adrian Vasile Popescu, 40, is also accused of being involved in transferring nearly £5,000 worth of criminal property.

Popescu, with a previous address at Damascus Street in Belfast, was detained at Forstinning near Munich last month under an international arrest warrant. Police have been seeking the Romanian national to stand trial for alleged offences dating back to October 2017.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today after the extradition process was completed.

Popescu faces a charge of trafficking a woman with a view to her exploitation, and two counts of aiding and abetting the transfer of criminal property to the value of £4,735.