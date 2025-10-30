Romanian teen charged over alleged sex assault on a schoolgirl in Ballymena must remain in custody

Rioting took place in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena after the alleged incident.

​​A Romanian teenager who allegedly took part in an “indiscriminate and opportunistic” sexual assault on a schoolgirl in Ballymena must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

The 15-year-old boy was refused bail on a charge of attempting to rape the girl after she was dragged into a garage in the Co Antrim town.

Racially-motivated rioting erupted in Ballymena following the alleged attack.

Mr Justice Scoffield denied the defendant’s bid to be released based on risks he could either re-offend or flee.

“The fact that his parents have severed ties (with the jurisdiction) and moved away underscores the motivation to escape Northern Ireland which arises in this case,” he held.

The defendant and a 14-year-old co-accused are jointly charged with the attempted rape on June 7 this year.

A third teenage suspect facing a charge of rape is believed to have fled to Romania the following day.

None of the accused can be identified because of their ages.

The girl was allegedly snatched off the street and taken down an alleyway into a garage in the Clonavon Terrace area of the town.

She managed to escape when the attack stopped because the three teenagers were disturbed by a noise outside and ran off, according to the police case.

Opposing the 15-year-old boy’s application for bail, prosecutors argued that there is now forensic evidence linking him to the alleged sexual assault.

The court also heard that his mother and father returned to Romania shortly after the incident for their own safety.

Although his parents came back to support his application, they no longer have any permanent address in the jurisdiction.

The teenager sought release to live at accommodation provided by the relevant health trust.

But Mr Justice Scoffield held he has no real ties to the jurisdiction and could flee.

“That is partly due, no doubt, to the serious violence and disorder which followed reports of the alleged offending,” he said.

A risk that the defendant could re-offending was also cited.

“The seriousness of the offence, taken with the strength of the prima facie case against him, coupled with the determined, indiscriminate and opportunistic nature of the alleged offending, all give rise to concerns about the potential for further offences,” the judge said.

“Particulary if the applicant is accommodated with or has contact with girls of around his age.”