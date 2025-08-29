'Sex attack burglary' false accuser escapes prison sentence despite lack of remorse over attempt to have ex-partner convicted

A Co Down woman who maintained a web of “fabricated and malicious accusations” about being sexually assaulted during a fictitious burglary has been spared jail, despite an absence of remorse.

Judge Geoffrey Miller KC told Elizabeth Bates today that while she “richly deserved” to go to prison, there was clear guidance and authority that judges have to take account of the consequences on other parties when imposing a custodial sentence.

In the case of 27-year-old Bates, she is the primary carer for three young children, at least one of whom has medical needs, and there was evidence before him that Bates’ incarceration “would have a significant detrimental impact on her children”.

Bates, from Lysander Park in Ards, had earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice in August 2022.

Bates had concocted a 'web of deceit' said the judge

Bates first contacted the police to report she had received a series of sinister emails from a former partner and presented these supposed messages to the police.

She later made a further statement containing more allegations, falsely claiming that her son had seen “a bad man” at their back door.

Bates then invented an incident in which she was in the kitchen and two men with their faces covered burst in, put a ligature around her neck, and sexually assaulted her.

As a result of her claims, Bates’ former partner was arrested, his home searched, and officers seized his phone, computer, and other electronic devices.

He was on police bail for 10 months until detectives uncovered the fact that the emails he supposedly sent had come from Bates’ own IP address.

When quizzed about it, Bates denied making false reports, but eventually admitted in August 2023 to sending herself the emails, plus made-up Snapchat messages.

Judge Miller outlined how an entirely innocent man had been subject to police bail restrictions and had to tell his employer what he was being investigated for, leading him to fear for his job.

Despite Bates’ admissions, Judge Miller told the court: “I find very little to support a conclusion that there is any genuine remorse or regret for her actions.

“Perverting the course of public justice is a very serious offence for reasons that are all too obvious.”

The judge added that “public trust in the fair administration of justice is a fundamental requirement in any democratic and free society”.

Having told her initial lies, Bates “persisted in those accusations and then concocted even more strands to her deceitful web,” he said.

As well as the impact on the innocent victim, Bates had also wasted police time and resources as they investigated her claims.

Ordering Bates to stand up in the dock, the Downpatrick Crown Court judge told her that with the Probation Board recommending an Enhanced Combination Order, “I shall accede to that recommendation”.