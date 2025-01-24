Sex offender accused of downloading indecent images of children fails in fresh bid to be released to care for his mother

The High Court in Belfast

​​A convicted sex offender accused of downloading thousands of indecent images of children has failed in a fresh legal bid to be released from custody.

The High Court heard 42-year-old William Mullan sought bail in order to help look after a member of his family.

Refusing his application, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said: “I’m sorry (his) mother has care needs to be fulfilled, but that’s not unique in our society.”

Mullan, of Old Rossorry Park in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, faces charges of breaching a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order (SOPO) and possessing indecent images.

He was arrested after police were informed that he had allegedly used Snapchat to post a Category A video of a child online back in October 2023.

Mullan had used an alias to register an account on the messaging platform, a previous court heard.

A phone seized from the defendant was examined and said to contain 2,500 images of children ranging from babies to teenagers.

By then a 10-year SOPO had been imposed on him following a previous conviction for having indecent photos.

Prosecutors contended that Mullan admitted during interviews that he had purchased two mobiles without permission, with the intention to go online and feed his addiction to child pornography.

It was claimed he used an alias username to set up a Snapchat account and then engage with children he believed to be aged between 15 and 17.

At one stage he had dumped another phone into a lough in disgust at what was on it.

Mullan then purchased the second mobile and used it to access the Telegram messaging app, again intent on accessing similar illegal material, according to the prosecution.

Bail was opposed based on the risk he posed as a registered sex offender.

Dame Siobhan rejected defence submissions that Mullan could be released to help with care arrangements, saying it was “not a reason to grant bail”.

She added: “Admissions have been made, there’s clearly a problem here about repeat behaviour.