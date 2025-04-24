Spat in the faces of police officers during foul-mouthed St Patrick’s Day outburst
Gerard Hegney, 26, also kicked out at constables and called them “Orange b******s” after being stopped in the city last month.
Hegney, of University Street, pleaded guilty to three assaults on police and a further count of disorderly behaviour in the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was detained in the Agincourt Avenue area on March 17 for a drugs search.
Hegney responded by kicking out and spitting in the face of one of the officers.
“He continued to shout and swear, (saying) ‘Orange b******s’ and also shouting about the IRA,” a prosecution lawyer said.
Police arrested the defendant and then took him to the Royal to receive medical treatment. But his verbal abuse continued in front of 10 other patients and five nurses in the Emergency Department, the court heard.
Despite warnings about his behaviour, Hegney had to be restrained in a bid to bring him under control.
“On the ground he kicked a police officer on the upper leg and spat in the face of another officer while still shouting and swearing in the A&E,” the prosecutor added.
Defence barrister Sean O’Hare acknowledged: “It was absolutely horrendous behaviour.”
He argued that no drugs were found when Hegney was stopped on St Patrick’s Day, but that he overreacted due to his previous “negative contact” with the PSNI.
“His inability to cope with the fact that police were speaking to him, as he saw it for no reason, led to his absolutely shocking behaviour,” Mr O’Hare added.
Deputy District Judge Liam McStay ruled that a custodial sentence was inevitable.
Jailing Hegney for three months, he declared: “Behaviour (like this) in a hospital cannot be tolerated. Spitting on police is particularly reprehensible.”