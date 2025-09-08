Stephen Nolan: Businesswoman issues unreserved apology to broadcaster for 'dangerous' defamatory comments
Diane Roberts retracted the content of tweets she posted as part of a confidential settlement reached in a libel action by the television and radio presenter.
Mr Nolan sued over her comments made on Twitter, now known as X, back in April 2021.
In court today his barrister, Hugh MacMahon, announced that the lawsuit has been resolved.
Under the terms of the settlement he read out a statement of apology from Ms Roberts.
It said: “On April 6 and 8, 2021, I published inaccurate and defamatory comments online regarding Mr Stephen Nolan.
“I unreservedly apologise for those comments, which were both unacceptable and dangerous.”
The court heard she became unwell during the course of the litigation, with details of her illness and the legal proceedings subsequently published in the Irish News newspaper.
“I can confirm that my medical condition had not been disclosed to Mr Nolan or his lawyer, Mr Paul Tweed, until the publication of that article,” Ms Roberts’ statement added.
“Since then, the parties have engaged in extensive efforts to resolve the matter.
“This litigation has now been concluded on confidential terms, including my unreserved apology to Mr Nolan.”
Neither the broadcaster nor Ms Roberts were present as Mr Justice Colton approved the settlement.
But speaking outside court, Mr Nolan’s solicitor, Marie Hans of WP Tweed & Co, said: “Our client is pleased that this long running matter has finally been resolved by agreement between the parties, including the comprehensive and categoric retraction and apology given in court today.”