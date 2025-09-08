Stephen Nolan: Businesswoman issues unreserved apology to broadcaster for 'dangerous' defamatory comments

By Alan Erwin
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
Broadcaster Stephen Nolanplaceholder image
Broadcaster Stephen Nolan
​​A businesswoman has issued an unreserved apology to broadcaster Stephen Nolan for "unacceptable and dangerous” defamatory social media comments, the High Court heard today.

Diane Roberts retracted the content of tweets she posted as part of a confidential settlement reached in a libel action by the television and radio presenter.

Most Popular

Mr Nolan sued over her comments made on Twitter, now known as X, back in April 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In court today his barrister, Hugh MacMahon, announced that the lawsuit has been resolved.

Under the terms of the settlement he read out a statement of apology from Ms Roberts.

It said: “On April 6 and 8, 2021, I published inaccurate and defamatory comments online regarding Mr Stephen Nolan.

“I unreservedly apologise for those comments, which were both unacceptable and dangerous.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard she became unwell during the course of the litigation, with details of her illness and the legal proceedings subsequently published in the Irish News newspaper.

“I can confirm that my medical condition had not been disclosed to Mr Nolan or his lawyer, Mr Paul Tweed, until the publication of that article,” Ms Roberts’ statement added.

“Since then, the parties have engaged in extensive efforts to resolve the matter.

“This litigation has now been concluded on confidential terms, including my unreserved apology to Mr Nolan.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neither the broadcaster nor Ms Roberts were present as Mr Justice Colton approved the settlement.

But speaking outside court, Mr Nolan’s solicitor, Marie Hans of WP Tweed & Co, said: “Our client is pleased that this long running matter has finally been resolved by agreement between the parties, including the comprehensive and categoric retraction and apology given in court today.”

Related topics:Stephen NolanHigh CourtColtonTwitter
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice