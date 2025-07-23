Teen accused of attacking houses during Ballymena riots is barred from the town

Recent public disorder in Ballymena town centre

​​A teenager accused of attacking houses and police amid racial disorder in Ballymena is to be barred from the town, a High Court judge ordered today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prohibition was imposed on Harvey Shaw, 19, as he was granted bail on a charge of taking part in last month’s rioting.

Shaw has admitted becoming involved in the unrest which erupted following the alleged sexual assault of a schoolgirl in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors said police came under attack from masonry, bottles and petrol bombs as racially-motivated unrest flared on the streets.

Investigating officers identified Shaw, of Lanntara in the town, in footage recorded during two successive nights, the court heard.

On June 9 he attended the scene but did not participate in the disorder at that stage.

However, the following night he was allegedly spotted throwing seven bottles at PSNI lines stationed on Clonavon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than an hour later he was said to be present as a masked group attacked homes in the Bridge Street area.

“The applicant joined in by throwing glass bottles at windows of these houses, causing damage,” Crown counsel claimed.

Shaw also hurled two stones at the police and tried to break up a larger rock to produce further missiles, according to the prosecution.

Arrested a week later, he provided clothing believed to have been worn at the disorder and stated that he had initially attended protests to show support for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted involvement in the rioting on June 10 but denied any racial motivation.

“He said that he followed in with the crowd, thinks he threw items at police between 10 and 15 times and accepts it was pure stupidity,” the prosecutor disclosed.

“He said it had nothing to do with race, that he works with foreign nationals and the reason he was there was to show up the wee girl’s family.”

Shaw, who faces a charge of riot, confirmed it was him in the footage and stated he was very sorry for his actions that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Law, defending, stressed his client’s clear record and employment as a forklift driver.

“He made full admissions to police, cooperated and answered all of their questions," the barrister confirmed.

Mr Justice Humphreys described the scale of the disorder in the town as “truly appalling”.

“There was nothing for the benefit of the people of Ballymena in attacking the police or attacking the properties of people who live and work there,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It brought, frankly, shame upon the people who engaged in that.”

But granting bail to Shaw, the judge cited his lack of previous convictions and stable job, along with his admissions and expressions of remorse.

He ordered the defendant to live under curfew at an alternative address in the nearby village of Ahoghill.

“He is not to be in association with more than three people at any time, anywhere in Northern Ireland and he is particularly to stay out of Ballymena,” Mr Justice Humphreys directed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, bail was refused to a 56-year-old man who claims masked youths persuaded him to take part in another night of street violence.

Robert McDowell, of Patrick Place in Ballymena, is charged with riot on June 11.

The court heard he was observed trying to conceal his face before throwing three bottles at police lines on Bridge Street.

During interviews he made admissions and identified himself on the footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He claimed that he walked towards where the rioting was taking place merely out of curiosity and was approached by a couple of youths who encouraged him to participate and provided a balaclava,” the prosecutor said.

“He explained that he threw the bottles in a moment of stupidity.”

Counsel highlighted McDowell’s record of 114 previous convictions, which include around 40 dishonesty offences, 24 breaches of court orders, two public disorder incidents, five counts of possessing offensive weapons and bomb hoaxes.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said his client provides daily care and company to a daughter with severe learning difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been left distressed since her father has been in custody, the court was told.

Referring to McDowell’s version of events, Mr Justice Humphreys commented: “It might raise a proverbial eyebrow that a gentleman who has been through the criminal courts on at least 114 occasions over the past 40 years would be prevailed upon by a couple of youths to take part in this type of activity.”

Bail was denied after the judge cited his previous record.