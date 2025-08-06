Teenager accused of rioting in Ballymena blamed police for stopping him getting to peaceful protest

The clean up operation after violence in Ballymena.

​​A teenager accused of rioting in Ballymena blamed police for having stopped him getting to a peaceful protest in the town, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said Michael Elliott was wearing a balaclava and gloves when arrested during serious public disorder earlier in the summer.

Details emerged as the 18-year-old was granted bail over his alleged involvement in the street violence.

Racially-motivated trouble broke out in the Co Antrim town following an alleged sexual assault on a schoolgirl. Police were attacked with masonry, bottles and petrol bombs, while roads were blocked by fires over several nights of unrest.

Elliott, of Lanntara in Ballymena, faces a charge of riotous assembly during events on June 10.

The court heard groups of teenagers were observed throwing debris, bricks and road signs, while a house in the Bridge Street area was also set on fire.

A short time later a masked male was observed running away from the scene into an alleyway behind nearby properties. Police pursued and detained him while he still had on a balaclava and gloves, according to the prosecution.

During interviews the suspect, identified as Elliott, made admissions and stated he became involved as others were doing it too.

Crown counsel disclosed: “He blamed the police for the whole thing, including his participation in the riot due to them stopping him from entering Harryville to take part in a peaceful protest.”

Jonathan Browne, defending, argued that Elliott never intended to become involved in the disorder.

Mr Browne also told the court his client completed a college course in motor vehicle maintenance just days before the incident. “He is a young man with some degree of promise,” the barrister submitted.

Describing the Ballymena riots as "inexcusable”, Mr Justice Fowler warned that anyone found to be involved will face “the full force of the law”.

But he granted bail to Elliott after citing his age and the availability of an alternative address outside the town.