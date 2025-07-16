Teenager with 'good family background' accused over riots in Ballymena is given bail

The aftermath of recent violence in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena.

​​A teenager accused of rioting against police was granted bail today and warned by the judge “it is vitally important” that he abides by his bail conditions.

“You have a good supportive family background and people have put their confidence in you,” District Judge Trevor Browne told the 16-year-old, “it is up to you now to make sure that confidence is well placed.”

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at Ballymena Youth Court by video link from custody where he is charged with a single count of riot on 9 June this year.

Giving evidence during the application for bail, Det. Const. Maxwell outlined that across the UK, there has been a “large spike in public disorder with racial undertones, resulting in attacks on property and businesses, targeting ethnic minorities.”

Focusing more locally, he reminded the court there had been “three consecutive nights of violence in Ballymena,” which then spread to other parts of the country including Newtownabbey, Larne, Portadown and Londonderry.

That rioting, said DC Maxwell, had resulted in 24 homes being attacked and eight families being displaced in addition to police being attacked by rioting crowds throwing masonry, bricks, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks, leaving 59 officers injured, some of them seriously.

In relation to the applicant for bail, the officer said the 16-year-old had been captured on footage “unmasked,” allegedly throwing two glass bottles and a tub of paint at police lines.

Under cross examination from defence counsel Damien Halleron, the officer agreed police had approved a bail address outside of Ballymena and further, that other youths facing the same charge had been granted bail.

Mr Halleron highlighted the others had been released under certain conditions, including that they “actively engage with the Youth Justice Agency.”

He told the court the 16-year-old, as well as his family who were in court to support him, have already begun that engagement.

Mr Halleron added that the teenager has a job to go to and that his mother is available to signal a surety.

“This is a nightmare situation for everyone concerned,” Judge Browne told the court, “disorder erupted across Northern Ireland and caused dreadful fear as well as damage and injuries.”

Emphasising that the Youth Justice Agency have indicated “they can work” with the teenager, the judge added that “happily, things seem to have settled down again and that makes me more confident that coming from a supportive background…that this applicant is a suitable candidate for bail.”

Granting bail in the sum of £500 with his mother to sign as surety, Judge Browne added conditions that he is to reside at the proposed bail address where he will be subject to a curfew, he is barred from entering Ballymena and he is not to be part of any protest.