Thief who subjected police to homophobic and racist abuse is jailed

Belfast Magistrates' Court

​​A Belfast man who subjected police to homophobic and racist abuse after he was caught stealing has been handed a four-month prison sentence.

Odhran Geraghty directed a series of slurs at officers following his arrest in the south of the city last week.

A lawyer for the 27-year-old said he was an “unassuming” man who undergoes a personality transformation when intoxicated.

Geraghty, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to charges of theft, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was captured on CCTV taking more than £50 worth of groceries from a convenience store at Botanic Avenue on August 1.

Police located the defendant in the nearby Mount Charles area while he was eating an ice lolly and with the basket of food beside him.

Geraghty had to be restrained and handcuffed as his behaviour deteriorated into swearing and shouting in the street.

“Attending police perceived his remarks to be homophobic and transphobic; he referred to an officer as ‘lesbo’,” a prosecution lawyer said.

At one point he kicked out at a constable’s leg and also wiped his nose on the headrest of a PSNI vehicle, leaving bodily fluids on the upholstery.

Geraghty’s volatility continued after he was taken into custody, the court heard. He called one officer a ‘n*****’, repeated the earlier slur and used other derogatory slanders, according to the prosecution.

During interviews he immediately admitted to the theft and apologised for his behaviour towards the police.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd set out how his client had been living on the streets after losing family support.

“He is a quiet, unassuming man who undergoes a personality transformation when under the influence,” the barrister said. “In sobriety he is deeply ashamed and embarrassed by his conduct.”