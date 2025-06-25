Three men expected in court charged with a number of offences including burglary and carrying a firearm with criminal intent

Detectives investigation a burglary in the Southview Street area of south Belfast on Tuesday 24th June, have charged four people to court.

During the incident three men aged 26, 29 and 34 have been charged with a number of offences including burglary and carrying a firearm with criminal intent.

They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 25th June.

A 19-year-old old woman has been charged with carrying a firearm with criminal intent, aiding and abetting burglary and possession of a class C controlled drug.

She is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 21st July.