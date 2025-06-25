Three men expected in court charged with a number of offences including burglary and carrying a firearm with criminal intent
During the incident three men aged 26, 29 and 34 have been charged with a number of offences including burglary and carrying a firearm with criminal intent.
They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 25th June.
A 19-year-old old woman has been charged with carrying a firearm with criminal intent, aiding and abetting burglary and possession of a class C controlled drug.
She is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 21st July.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.