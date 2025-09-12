Ian Ogle died after he was beaten and stabbed 11 times near his home in Cluan Place, east Belfast, in January 2019. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker.

​Three men jailed for the murder of Belfast community worker Ian Ogle have secured a date for legal bids to overturn their convictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn Rainey, Robert Spiers and Walter Ervine claim they were wrongly found guilty of being at the scene and taking part in the killing.

Northern Ireland’s most senior judge confirmed today that their appeals will be heard early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other men who admitted to roles in the murder, Jonathan Brown and Mark Sewell, are also challenging the prison sentences imposed on them.

Listing the appeals for a three-day hearing in January, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan stressed: “We can’t just have these cases hanging in the ether.”

Mr Ogle, 45, was beaten and stabbed a total of 11 times close to his home at Cluan Place, east Belfast in January 2019.

Carried out as part of a long-running feud, the fatal attack lasted for 30 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV recordings captured five masked men walking in the direction of Cluan Place on the night of the killing.

A witness described them approaching and attacking Mr Ogle with the ferocity of “a pack of hyenas”.

Prosecutors argued that the five defendants were all part of the group of assailants.

Rainey, 39, who was living at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert; 42-year-old Spiers, from Millars Park in Dundonald; and Ervine, 44, of Litchfield Street in Belfast, were all convicted of murder following a non-jury trial last November.

All three of them were ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.