Three people deny assaulting man who was fatally injured on a night out in Portadown

Jake Bailey-Sloan who died in hospital following an incident in Portadown

​​Three people, two men and a woman today denied assaulting a man who was fatally injured on a night out in Portadown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing side by side in the dock at Craigavon Crown Court Odhran Connolly, Ethan Dougan and Beth Vernon all entered a not guilty plea to the single charge against them.

Connolly, 22, from Churchill Park in Portadown; Dougan, 25, from Redrock Road in Armagh and 22-year-old Vernon, from Moyraverty Meadows in Moyraverty, are all charged with common assault of Jake Bailey-Sloan on 17 October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the alleged background facts were opened in court today but it was reported at the time how 23-year-old Mr Bailey-Sloan 23, was injured at Mandeville Street early on Sunday 17 October and although he was taken to hospital, he died the following day.

In court today prosecuting counsel Joseph Murphy said despite the “tragic background” to the charges, he estimated that the trial would last “no more than three days,” suggesting that the evidence of a number of witnesses could potentially be agreed.