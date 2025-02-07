Train gun incident: Man, 52, due in court on charges of imitating police officer and possessing firearm

By Iain Gray
Published 7th Feb 2025, 20:31 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 20:53 BST
The PSNI have charged a man with two offences.placeholder image
The PSNI have charged a man with two offences.
A man has been charged with two criminal offences after an incident on a Belfast-bound train.

The 52-year-old is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court tomorrow (8th) to answer one charge of impersonating a police officer and one of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Escorted off a train by security at Lanyon Station in the capital city on Thursday afternoon (6th), he allegedly “brandished the weapon, pointing it at staff”.

Searches uncovered a BB, or air, gun, the police have said.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice