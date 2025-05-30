Trial date fixed for man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool parade

A trial date has been set for the alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade.

Paul Doyle, 53, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged with seven offences following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries.

The father-of-three, of Croxteth, Liverpool, wore a black suit with white shirt and grey tie, and had a thinning quiff of hair.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing before he was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on August 14.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at court in Liverpool today

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary fixed a provisional trial date for November 24 and said the case was expected to last three to four weeks.

Philip Astbury, prosecuting, told the court: “This is very much an ongoing investigation. There are many witnesses to be interviewed and a great deal of CCTV to be analysed.”

Doyle was in the dock of the crown court less than an hour after he appeared for his first appearance in the magistrates’ court, which is housed in lower floors of the same building.

Judge Menary said: “Given the genuine and not surprising public interest in this case it occurred to me it would be appropriate for the matter, on being sent to this court, to be listed before me for further directions.”

Doyle looked emotional when he was first brought into Liverpool Magistrates’ Court from the cells and looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom, his face crumpling slightly as he held back tears.

At one point, Doyle shook his head as Mr Astbury was speaking.

He is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges relate to six victims, including two children aged 11 and 17.

Reporting restrictions preventing the victims from being identified were made by the judge.

According to the dangerous driving charge, Doyle drove a Ford Galaxy Titanium dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.

Doyle made no indications of pleas after the charges were read to the court.

He stood with his hands clasped and nodded as he was remanded in custody.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges against Doyle, who is reportedly an ex-Royal Marine, would be kept “under review as the investigation progresses”.

Chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond said: “The investigation is at an early stage. Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

“It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.”

The ages of those injured ranges from nine to 78 and seven people remained in hospital on Thursday, police said.