Trial of motorist charged with killing motorcyclist in Ballymena by driving dangerously is sent to the Crown Court

By Court Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2025, 17:13 BST
The Crown Court will examine the charges, of causing the death of David Blayney by driving dangerouslyplaceholder image
The Crown Court will examine the charges, of causing the death of David Blayney by driving dangerously
​A man charged with causing the death a motorcyclist by driving dangerously is set to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

Luke Devlin, 27, with an address listed as Waring Street in Belfast, is accused of causing the death of David Blayney by driving dangerously at Cullybackey Road near Ballymena; driving whilst unfit; possessing cannabis; using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, careless driving; and absence of insurance.

Most Popular

Members of Mr Blayney's family were in the public gallery of Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the higher court - is due on November 6.

Mr Blayney died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Ballymena. The collision happened on Wednesday November 22 in 2023.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice