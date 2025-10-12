Trial of motorist charged with killing motorcyclist in Ballymena by driving dangerously is sent to the Crown Court

The Crown Court will examine the charges, of causing the death of David Blayney by driving dangerously

​A man charged with causing the death a motorcyclist by driving dangerously is set to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

Luke Devlin, 27, with an address listed as Waring Street in Belfast, is accused of causing the death of David Blayney by driving dangerously at Cullybackey Road near Ballymena; driving whilst unfit; possessing cannabis; using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, careless driving; and absence of insurance.

Members of Mr Blayney's family were in the public gallery of Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the higher court - is due on November 6.