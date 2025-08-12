Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Two men are to appear in court charged with preparing terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice in connection with the attempted murder of a senior police officer.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was seriously injured after being shot several times at a leisure centre in Omagh in February 2023 .

The attack happened while he was off duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team.

The PSNI said on Tuesday that detectives from the Serious Crime Branch had charged the two men following their arrests and subsequent detention under the Terrorism Act on Monday.

A 45-year-old man, arrested in the Stewartstown area and a man aged 25, arrested in west Belfast , have both been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

As is the usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Several people have already been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting.