Two teenagers charged in relation to disorder in Londonderry in June

The teenagers are to appear before a youth court on August 19

Two teenage boys have been charged in relation to disorder that broke out in Londonderry in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenagers, both 17, are to appear before a youth court on Tuesday August 19.

One of the two has been charged with riotous behaviour, while the other has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting a riot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is procedure.