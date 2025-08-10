Two teenagers charged in relation to disorder in Londonderry in June
Two teenage boys have been charged in relation to disorder that broke out in Londonderry in June.
The teenagers, both 17, are to appear before a youth court on Tuesday August 19.
One of the two has been charged with riotous behaviour, while the other has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting a riot.
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is procedure.
The disorder broke out in the Nailors Row area of the city on the night of June 17, and three police officers were injured.