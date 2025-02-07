Two years probation for man who sent sexually explicit photos of himself to neighbour

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​A Belfast man who sent sexually explicit photographs of himself to a neighbour as part of a social media harassment campaign has been sentenced to two years probation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Windrum, 40, subjected the woman to suggestive messages which left her feeling violated and unsafe, prosecutors said.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he targeted the victim amid cocaine-fuelled “distorted thinking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windrum, of Kingsdale Park in the city, admitted charges of harassment, sending an unwanted sexual image, and sending menacing messages by an electronic communications network.

He was arrested after the woman reported the social media contact to police in November 2023. She also revealed details of previous communication from Windrum back in April 2022.

“The suspect sent her sexually suggestive messages about her sister-in-law, and then about herself and her husband,” a Crown lawyer said. “It was made clear to him that the injured party and her husband were not interested, and that this contact should cease.”

Despite the request to stop, Windrum sent the victim further unwanted WhatsApp messages which included a link to a website. “Her husband later opened the link and noted it consisted of numerous naked photographs of the suspect, including one of him having sex with a female,” the prosecutor disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Luke Curran said Windrum has no previous convictions but was abusing cocaine at the time.