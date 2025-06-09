Two youths charged with the attempted rape of a teenage girl on Saturday evening in Northern Ireland town
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena on Saturday evening, 7th June have charged two teenage boys to court.
They have both been charged with attempted rape, and are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday 9th June.
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Earlier the PSNI reported that “Specialist officers are continuing to support the girl who has been left extremely distressed and traumatised by what has happened.