Two youths charged with the attempted rape of a teenage girl on Saturday evening in Northern Ireland town

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena on Saturday evening, 7th June have charged two teenage boys to court.

They have both been charged with attempted rape, and are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday 9th June.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.