Two youths charged with the attempted rape of a teenage girl on Saturday evening in Northern Ireland town

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:48 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 07:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena on Saturday evening, 7th June have charged two teenage boys to court.

They have both been charged with attempted rape, and are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday 9th June.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier the PSNI reported that “Specialist officers are continuing to support the girl who has been left extremely distressed and traumatised by what has happened.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice