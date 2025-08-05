Tyrone GAA county team strength and conditioning coach in court for speeding

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena

​​A strength and conditioning coach with the Tyrone GAA county team has been banned from driving.

Robbie Thomas Bremner (44), of Manor Lane in Magherafelt, was detected doing 82mph in a 70mph zone on the New Moneynick Road between Randalstown and Toomebridge on the afternoon of Wednesday February 19 this year.

Bremner already had nine penalty points on his licence at the time of the speed detection and a prosecution lawyer said that because of this a fixed penalty notice could not be issued.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday where a defence lawyer highlighted Bremner’s role with the Tyrone GAA team.

In addition to training with Tyrone GAA up to five times a week, he said Bremner works as a strength and conditioning coach and is currently involved in training three Olympic hopefuls in triathlon and heptathlon.

The barrister said that on February 19 the defendant had been rushing from a sports facility at the Ulster University at Jordanstown to collect his children.

The lawyer said the defendant provides training to Tyrone GAA, Olympic and Paralympic athletes and other organisations.

The barrister said a driving licence was important in connection with the defendant's work. District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would "exercise my discretion but once and once only" and not ban the defendant for six months for reaching 12 points but for two weeks along with a £400 fine.