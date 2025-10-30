UK government spends £4.3m on legal defence of Soldier F, who was found not guilty of two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday

The UK government has spent £4.3million so far on the defence of a former paratrooper accused of two murders during the events of Bloody Sunday.

The veteran, known as Soldier F for legal reasons, was found not guilty of two murders and five attempted murders in Londonderry in 1972 following a judge-led trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Thirteen people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on crowds following a civil rights demonstration in the city.

Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented against the veteran fell “well short” of what was required for conviction.

Soldiers taking cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday in 1972. Last week, Soldier F was found not guilty of two murders and five attempted murders following a judge-led trial at Belfast Crown Court

The UK government has confirmed it has spent £4.3 million so far, adding the sum “may rise marginally” once the final bills are received.

Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Cairns revealed the figure following a Parliamentary Question asked by SDLP MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood described it as a “double injustice” for the families of those killed during Bloody Sunday

“The government may have left these victims to fight on their own but the people of Derry never will. We’re proud of them and we’ll keep fighting their corner,” he said in a post on the social media network X.

Solicitor Ciaran Shiels, of Madden and Finucane – who supports some of the Bloody Sunday families – slammed an “obscene amount of public money”.

In his response to the PQ, Mr Cairns said the Ministry of Defence is “committed to supporting veterans and their families”.

He said the £4.3 million includes legal fees from when Soldier F was initially charged in March 2019, and costs associated with a judicial review taken against a decision by Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) previously to stop the proceedings.

“As part of this, Soldier F has received legal and welfare support throughout his legal proceedings at public expense,” he said.

“The legal fees associated with these proceedings (including associated judicial reviews) amount to £4.3 million, which may rise marginally once final bills are received.

“These costs cover the period from when Soldier F was initially charged in March 2019. This includes costs associated with the Judicial Review leading to the PPS recommencing proceedings in 2022.

“Legal representation has been provided by the same experienced legal team since the Saville Inquiry, supplemented by leading solicitors and barristers, including King’s Counsel, based in Northern Ireland.”

