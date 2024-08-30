Unionist MPs win right to know funding for legal challenges taken by victims' campaigner Raymond McCord

Raymond McCord

​​Three unionist MPs are entitled to the disclosure of legal aid funding for cases taken by victims' campaigner Raymond McCord, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mr Justice Colton held that a decision to release the information requested by Jim Allister, Gregory Campbell and Carla Lockhart was lawful, fair and transparent.

“Disclosure is in the interest of public transparency,” he said.

Mr McCord challenged the Legal Services Agency (LSA) for agreeing to release details about the level of funding he has received for a range of litigation.

The decision in February 2020 followed Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from Mr Allister, leader of TUV, and senior DUP representatives Mr Campbell and Ms Lockhart.

With Mr McCord claiming publication would unlawfully breach his personal data, nothing was disclosed pending the outcome of the judicial review.

The Belfast man has been a high-profile and outspoken campaigner since his 22-year-old son, Raymond Jr, was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in November 1997.

He has taken a number of legal actions, including cases in opposition to Brexit and on the criteria for calling a border poll on Irish unification.

His lawyers claimed pro-Brexit representatives were seeking information on the legal aid funding which, if disclosed, would be used to score political points and publicly attack his character.

The court heard Mr Allister made the most extensive FOI requests, in which he described Mr McCord as a “serial litigator” and expressed dismay at LSA’s generosity towards him.

Mr Campbell and Ms Lockhart also sought details on legal aid granted for cases relating to the UK Government’s Brexit strategy.

At one stage the decision to release details on funding for public law litigation was referred to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

The ICO provided an opinion that disclosure would likely be unfair and unlawful, but stressed its view was in no way legally binding.

As he ruled on the challenge, Mr Justice Colton said it was significant that the information requests came from elected representatives.

“There is a legitimate public interest in the openness and accountability of the LSA as a public authority responsible for the expenditure of substantial public funds,” he held.

The judge also highlighted Mr McCord’s prominent status. “His contention that he is a private individual sits uneasily with his own description as a ‘peace campaigner’ and his various interviews with the media, including when he challenged the public claims made by Mr Allister about the appropriateness of him being granted legal aid,” he pointed out.

“Self-evidently, the applicant has injected himself into the public discourse on a number of high-profile cases which are of obvious and manifest interest to the public. This is particularly so in relation to Brexit litigation.”

Dismissing Mr McCord’s judicial review challenge, Mr Justice Colton concluded that release of the proposed data will ensure transparency in how the LSA pays out public money.

“The request by Mr Allister and others is made in the context of his view on the appropriateness of an individual bringing cases in relation to important public law issues with the assistance of legal aid and the fact that other, in his view, more meritorious cases, do not receive legal aid,” he stated.

“This is within the realm of legitimate public comment by an elected representative who is seeking to highlight what he considers the inappropriate use of the legal aid fund to support litigation.”

Despite the court ruling, funding information will remain disclosed at this stage.