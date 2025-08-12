'Upskirting' accused in legal bid to have his case dismissed
Ralph Caldwell, 41, faces prosecution over allegations he tried to operate recording equipment under clothing worn by unknown females.
Caldwell, of Jerusalem Street in the city, is set to be charged with one count of voyeurism and a further 13 counts of attempted voyeurism.
A preliminary enquiry aimed at having him returned for trial was listed for hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court today. But defence counsel disclosed that Caldwell intends to contest the evidence against him. “He is going to challenge whether there is a case to answer,” the barrister said.
Caldwell was arrested after a number of suspected videos and images were said to have been discovered on a mobile phone.
A previous court heard the alleged recordings were made at bus stops, in shops or on the streets of Belfast on dates in April and May last year.
Caldwell denies any intention to obtain sexual gratification or planning to upskirt anyone. He has claimed videos were either taken accidentally or for artistic purposes, police stated.
With his lawyers now set to challenge the prosecution case at the preliminary stage, proceedings were adjourned for two weeks. District Judge Francis Rafferty confirmed: “I will mark it to fix a date for the contested hearing.