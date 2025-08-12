'Upskirting' accused in legal bid to have his case dismissed

Belfast Magistrates' Court

​​A man accused of a series of upskirting offences in Belfast is mounting a legal bid to have the case dismissed, a court heard today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ralph Caldwell, 41, faces prosecution over allegations he tried to operate recording equipment under clothing worn by unknown females.

Caldwell, of Jerusalem Street in the city, is set to be charged with one count of voyeurism and a further 13 counts of attempted voyeurism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A preliminary enquiry aimed at having him returned for trial was listed for hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court today. But defence counsel disclosed that Caldwell intends to contest the evidence against him. “He is going to challenge whether there is a case to answer,” the barrister said.

Caldwell was arrested after a number of suspected videos and images were said to have been discovered on a mobile phone.

A previous court heard the alleged recordings were made at bus stops, in shops or on the streets of Belfast on dates in April and May last year.

Caldwell denies any intention to obtain sexual gratification or planning to upskirt anyone. He has claimed videos were either taken accidentally or for artistic purposes, police stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad