Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A convicted sex offender banned from contact with children has been jailed for attending services at a church in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Marks, 71, was ordered to serve six months in custody after he admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

The pensioner was arrested after concerns were raised about his presence at Great Victoria Street Baptist Church on dates between December 2024 and February 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he remained in a hall where refreshments were served after services while boys and girls wandered about independently.

Under the terms of his SOPO, he is prohibited from unauthorised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Marks, of Lovatt Street in the city, did not notify the authorities before attending the church.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd described his client as “very religious” and stressed there was no suggestion of unwanted contact with any of the children present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is someone who has a tendency to be over-solicitous to virtually everyone he knows,” the barrister said. “He can bother them in a way he doesn’t seem to understand they don’t necessarily want.”

At the time, however, Marks was under a suspended sentence for an encounter with a mother and daughter in a charity shop about buying a hockey stick.

He had also previously approached and physically touched young schoolgirls, telling them their skirts were too short and using derogatory language, the court heard.

In another incident, the mother of a 13-year-old boy contacted police after he appeared to take interest in her son and claimed he could get him autographs from Irish League footballers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Boyd suggested Marks could be given one final chance on probation to address his “behavioural issues”.

“To say he’s getting long in the tooth for it is putting it mildly,” the barrister added.

But citing pre-sentence reports, District Judge Steven Keown said Marks believed police had vindictively conspired against him.

“Probation can only help those who want help and accept culpability,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imposing four months' custody for breaching the SOPO, Mr Keown ordered the defendant to serve a further two months for the previous suspended term.