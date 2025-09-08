Warrenpoint Harbour Authority admits health and safety failings over man's death

Warrenpoint Harbour

​The chief executive of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority today admitted health and safety failings over a man’s tragic death six years ago.

The harbour authority was due to go on trial at Newry Crown Court today but instead, defence KC Frank O’Donoghue asked for charges two and three to be put to chief executive David Holmes again.

Speaking on behalf of the Harbour Authority, with an address at The Docks in Warrenpoint, Mr Holmes entered guilty pleas to offences of failing to provide and maintain a safe system of work and failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health and safety of employees, on 18 July 2019.

Following the admissions, prosecuting KC Charles MacCreanor said that having taken instructions from the PPS and consulted with the family of Kevin McGeough, “those pleas are acceptable.”

Accordingly, he asked for the first count, accusing the Harbour Authority of the corporate manslaughter of Mr McGeough, to be marked as “left on the books” and Judge Paul Ramsey KC agreed.

The tragic background facts have not yet been opened in court but it was reported at the time that married father of three Mr McGeough, a man in his 50s and who was from Rostrevor, was allegedly crushed by a loading shovel.

Members of Mr McGeough’s grieving family were in court today maintaining a dignified silence as Mr Holmes admitted failings which led to his death.

Adjourning the case, Judge Ramsey said that in addition to documents relating to the defendant company, “I would welcome Victim Impact Statements from Mr McGeough’s family.”