West Belfast man is refused bail after allegedly shouting at and shoving his ex-partner at her place of work

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the offences of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence were allegedly committed on March 3

​A west Belfast man was today refused bail as his ex-partner is still in fear of him after he told her: “This won't end well for you.''

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Martin Braniff, 40, of Norglen Road, is currently remanded in custody on charges of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, namely assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the offences were allegedly committed on March 3 this year at his ex-partner's place of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading the facts of the case, District Judge Peter Magill said the complainant was working at a pre-school nursery when the defendant turned up.

"He was shouting at her and told her to hand over her mobile phones. He pushed and shoved her around the kitchen, pulling her hair and clothing,'' said District Judge Magill.

"Out of fear she gave him her work and personal mobile phones. He left for a short time to go through the phones before coming back in shouting, accusing her of having an affair and calling her dirty names.

"He then lifted her up by the hair, grabbed her face and pulled her down towards the floor. He grabbed a black handled kitchen knife about eight inches in length. He grabbed her, pointed the knife at her and told her: 'You better tell me the truth', before throwing the knife down.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Magill added that during the incident the complainant is alleged to have sustained bruising and needed "two stitches to a cut behind her right ear''.

The court heard police were unable to locate Braniff for several weeks and he avoided detection by getting other people to go to a pharmacy to collect his prescriptions. Braniff handed himself into Musgrave PSNI station on March 28.

The judge said Braniff had 121 previous convictions on his criminal record including entries for robbery, breach of court orders, burglary, common assault, forgery, and handling stolen goods.

A PSNI detective constable told the court police were objecting to bail as it was a "high risk incident'' involving a vulnerable complainant and that it happened at a pre-school nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the incident, he contacted the injured party and told her: 'This won't end well for you','' said the detective. "She believed he was threatening that he was going to kill her.''

The officer said the address put forward to secure his bail was not suitable as it was just 0.9 miles from where the complainant lives. The court heard that Braniff was convicted in April of this year of criminal damage, a domestic abuse offence, common assault, possession of Class A, B and C drugs and theft and received a 10 month prison sentence which is currently under appeal.

Asked by District Judge Magill who the complainant was, the detective replied: "The same complainant as in this case. He was convicted in his absence and while there was a warrant outstanding for his arrest.''

Defence solicitor Paul Dougan said: "This is a difficult bail application as the facts of the case are extremely serious.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his instructions were that the defendant believes the complainant has no intention of proceeding with the prosecution case. Mr Dougan added Braniff has been in custody since his arrest and there has been no suggestion of any attempt to interfere with the legal process.

Said District Judge Magill: "This man has 121 previous convictions and at his last court appearance he did not turn up for his hearing. He received a sentence of ten months for offences in respect of this very same vulnerable complainant.

"In respect of these offences, he then made himself unavailable to police for three-and-a-half weeks before he finally gave himself up. In the meantime, he makes contact with the complaint and tells her: 'This won't end well for you'. She feared this as a direct threat to her life.''

Judge Magill said there was a clear fear of further offences being committed and also a fear of interference with the complainant.