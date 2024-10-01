The woman is accused of attacking passers-by who were trying to free a seagull she had captured

​A wildlife lover allegedly attacked passers-by with a mop as they tried to free a baby seagull she captured on a south Belfast street, a court heard today.

Angela Wildman is also accused of wielding a carton of milk after she had put the bird into a sports bag.

The 58-year-old, of Annadale Drive in the city, denies three counts of common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in public, disorderly behaviour and resisting police in connection with the incident on August 14.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard plain clothes detectives were alerted to a commotion in the Botanic Avenue area at around midday.

“Members of the public were attempting to free a seagull which had been captured by the defendant and placed in a large Sports Direct bag,” a PSNI officer claimed.

“During this they were assaulted by the defendant with a long-handled mop and a large carton of milk.”

One of those at the scene was allegedly struck by both objects.

Wildman then became aggressive towards police who were trying to calm her down, and continued to struggle during attempts to apply handcuffs, the court was told.

Opposing her application for bail, the officer added: “I don’t know that this obsession is with wanting to capture wildlife,” the officer added.

Defence solicitor Damien Trainor acknowledged the alleged incident appeared bizarre, but stressed that his client disputes having any mental health issues,

“The public were drawn to her attention because she had managed to capture a baby seagull and was looking after it,” he said.

“She explained to me that she feeds birds, takes birds home and looks after wildlife.

“She keeps herself to herself, feeds her birds and cleans her house, does her shopping and comes and goes.”

Wildman, who is set to contest the charges at a future hearing, was granted bail based on the six-week period she has spent in custody.