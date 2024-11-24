Woman admits causing Portglenone crash but has 'no real memory of it'
They were in a car involved in an accident caused by the driver of another vehicle who also taken to hospital.
That driver – Malgorzata Bojarska, 51, of Orchard Court in Portglenone – pleaded guilty to careless driving on Thursday June 20.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant was “trapped” in her vehicle following the collision.
The collision caused “significant” damage.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had “no real memory” of what happened and “could only assume that this was a momentary lapse of judgment”.
He said his client “suffered very serious physical injuries as a result of this”.
The defendant was given nine penalty points and was fined £300.