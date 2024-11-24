Woman admits causing Portglenone crash but has 'no real memory of it'

The collision happened on the Ballymena Road in Portglenone

Two children and their mother were taken to hospital after a collision at Portglenone's Ballymena Road.

They were in a car involved in an accident caused by the driver of another vehicle who also taken to hospital.

That driver – Malgorzata Bojarska, 51, of Orchard Court in Portglenone – pleaded guilty to careless driving on Thursday June 20.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant was “trapped” in her vehicle following the collision.

The collision caused “significant” damage.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had “no real memory” of what happened and “could only assume that this was a momentary lapse of judgment”.

He said his client “suffered very serious physical injuries as a result of this”.