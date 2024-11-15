Woman jailed for luring her former lover to his death loses legal battle for reduced sentence

Lesley Ann Dodds outside Laganside court at a previous hearing

​A woman jailed for luring a murdered father-of-four to his death has lost her legal battle to secure a reduced sentence.

Lesley Ann Dodds, 26, encouraged Pat McCormick, 55, to come to the flat in Comber, Co Down where her fiance David Gill lay in wait to kill him.

Mr McCormick’s body was put in a wheelie bin and dumped in a lake following the murder in May 2019.

Dodds, who had been in a brief relationship with the victim, received a five and a half year sentence after she admitted his manslaughter.

Pat (William) McCormick.

Her lawyers claimed in the Court of Appeal today that errors were made in reaching an excessive sentence. But dismissing all grounds of challenge, a panel of senior judges highlighted the role played by Dodds.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said: “The undeniable facts of the case are that the applicant cajoled and persuaded the deceased to his ultimate fate. (She) has to be punished for her part in this.”

Mr McCormick went to the scene of his murder believing he was going to meet his mistress. Earlier that day he had received messages from Dodds' Facebook account, saying she had left her partner and asking him to come to her flat.

In a reply to one of the texts the victim expressed suspicions that she was setting him up for “a kicking”. When he ultimately arrived at the property only 31-year-old Gill was present.

Mr McCormick was subjected to a brutal assault, suffering 24 rib fractures and then left to die. Gill, of no fixed abode, returned the following day to dispose of his love rival’s body in a wheelie bin.

The victim’s remains were eventually recovered six weeks later from the bottom of a fishing lake near Ballygowan.

In June last year Gill was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murder. Dodds was ordered to serve half of her term for the manslaughter of Mr McCormick in custody and the remainder on licence.

Her legal team argued that the trial judge made errors in how he dealt with aggravating and mitigating circumstances, as well as giving insufficient credit for the guilty plea.

According to the prosecution, however, it was a bad case of manslaughter where Dodds then lied to police and laid a false trail before Mr McCormick’s body was found.

“The defendant’s role was to lure and talk the deceased into going to the (flat) where he suffered the fatal attack,” Crown counsel submitted.

Ruling on the appeal, Dame Siobhan identified no flaws in the sentencing process.

She said Dodds was part of a pre-planned and premeditated attack on a victim who feared he may have been set up.

“He ended up at the location where he thought he would be safe, but he was ultimately beaten and killed by Gill,” the Lady Chief Justice stated.