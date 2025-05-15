Wounded taxi driver survived attempt to execute him after would-be killer’s faulty weapon failed to fire

The scene of the shooting in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry in west Belfast

​​A wounded taxi driver survived an attempt to “execute” him after one of the would-be killer’s faulty weapon failed to fire, a court heard today.

Police said two gunmen both tried to shoot Sean O’Reilly as he sat in his car outside a cab firm in west Belfast earlier this year.

Details emerged as a man who allegedly performed a look-out role in the assassination bid was remanded in custody.

Hugh Black appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with the attempted murder of Mr O’Reilly. The 50-year-old defendant is also charged with the murder of Danny McClean in the north of the city four years ago.

Black, of Rosehead in Belfast, was arrested on Tuesday as part of the PSNI Major Investigation Team’s ongoing probe into the separate two shootings.

Handcuffed and wearing a grey prison tracksuit, he nodded to confirm that he understood the alleged offences, and three related charges of possessing firearms with intent to endanger life.

Mr McClean, 54, was shot dead as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road back in February 2021. Detectives have also linked Black to the separate attempt on the life of Mr O’Reilly.

Two gunmen targeted the 49-year-old while he was sitting in his taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area of the city on February 23 this year. The court heard he saw the driver’s window smash and realised that a man dressed in dark clothing was shooting at him from outside the car.

A second man wearing a yellow hi-viz jacket left the scene on foot along with the gunman. Two bullets struck Mr O’Reilly and a further two rounds hit his vehicle.

He survived the attack but underwent surgery for wounds to his shoulder blade and collar bone.

A detective chief inspector heading the investigation told the court that two guns and the jacket were seized after being stashed in nearby hedges following the attack.

He disclosed that the barrel on one of the weapons was found to be detached.

“I believe that the two gunmen both attempted to shoot Mr O’Reilly but one gun was faulty… It had a fully loaded magazine in it,” he said.

The detective said Black made no comment throughout two days of police interviews but issued a pre-prepared statement denying involvement in the offences.

He confirmed there is no DNA, ballistic or forensic evidence linking his client to the attempted murder of Mr O’Reilly.

In a circumstantial case based on CCTV footage, defence solicitor Michael Brentnall disputed the alleged identification evidence against Black for that attack.

But the court heard police believe he was picked up at his home in a Ford Puma by two other men and dropped off close to the scene of the shooting.

“I believe Mr Black’s role was either to perform the role of a lookout or to identify Mr O’Reilly to the gunmen to shoot,” the detective said.

“I don’t believe he was one of the shooters, but I believe he acted in concert and he was crucial to the plan to execute and shoot Mr O’Reilly.”

District Judge Anne Marshall held that Black could be connected to the attempted murder charge.

No details were disclosed about the alleged circumstances surrounding the killing of Mr McClean.