Craigyhill bonfire Larne: Pictures show why builders hope pyre will hit 210 feet tall by July 11

According to the Guiness book of records, the tallest bonfire in the world is currently 198 ft 11 in, which was built in Lustenau, Austria, in March 2019.
1.
A man and boy view the bonfire in the Craigyhill estate, Larne, Co. Antrim that towers over the homes of the local residents.Photo: stephen davison
2.
3.
4.
The bonfire in the Craigyhill estate, Larne, Co. Antrim towers over the homes of local residents.Photo: stephen davison