Craigyhill bonfire Larne: Pictures show why builders hope pyre will hit 210 feet tall by July 11

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 14:01 BST
Hopes are high that Craigyhill bonfire in Larne will hit 210ft before July 11 which would make it the tallest bonfire in the world.

According to the Guiness book of records, the tallest bonfire in the world is currently 198 ft 11 in, which was built in Lustenau, Austria, in March 2019.

A man and boy view the bonfire in the Craigyhill estate, Larne, Co. Antrim that towers over the homes of the local residents.

A man and boy view the bonfire in the Craigyhill estate, Larne, Co. Antrim that towers over the homes of the local residents.Photo: stephen davison

The bonfire in the Craigyhill estate, Larne, Co. Antrim towers over the homes of local residents.

The bonfire in the Craigyhill estate, Larne, Co. Antrim towers over the homes of local residents.Photo: stephen davison

