Creeslough catastrophe: Messages from Northern Ireland emergency services on the Donegal petrol station explosion

PA, Best: Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

The situation continues to develop as emergency services comb the scene, but what’s known at present is that 10 people are dead due to what’s believed to have been some kind of fuel accident at the filling station in the tiny Donegal village.

Here is the statement from the NI fire brigade’s deputy chief Paul Harper: “I would like to convey my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in yesterday’s devastating incident.

“Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured and the community as they recover and grieve. We are also thinking of our colleagues in Donegal Fire Service who led this response and the other emergency responders who assisted at the scene.

“On Friday evening at 5:09pm we tasked our Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast along with a Command Support Unit from Strabane to the incident, supporting our colleagues in Donegal Fire Service.

"Using specialist search and rescue equipment, firefighters worked with other emergency services into the early hours of the morning in the hope of rescuing survivors trapped in the rubble.

“Working in partnership with our colleagues from Donegal Fire Service, and with multiple statutory and voluntary organisations, this was a significant multi-agency and cross border response effort.

“Our thoughts will continue to be with the people of Cresslough and the local emergency responders in the days ahead.”

And the NI Ambulance Service’s CEO Michael Bloomfield had this to say:

“Following the tragic events in Creeslough, Co Donegal, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the families of those whose lives were lost in this horrific incident.

"My thoughts, and those of all within NIAS, are also with those who have been injured in this incident and who remain in hospital receiving the best clinical care.

"NIAS Emergency Ambulance Control received an early call for assistance from our colleagues in the National Ambulance Service following initial reports of the explosion.

"We immediately despatched a number of resources including Rapid Response Paramedics, an Emergency Crew, Hazardous Area Response Teams, a non-Emergency Crew and the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to assist with the operation to save and protect lives.“Working alongside colleagues from all emergency services, North and South, our staff brought their vast experience to a situation requiring the highest levels of clinical skills and decision making in the most difficult pre-hospital environment that one could imagine.

"In paying tribute to NIAS staff who attended and supported the efforts at the scene, I want to echo the appreciation of the Health Ministers, from both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, for their efforts, commitment and dedication.

"The tragedy that visited the tight knit community of Creeslough yesterday is something that we never would want to witness, but it is what we, as emergency services prepare and train for.

"This training was brought to bear yesterday as colleagues from different services all came together to work as one and to ensure the safety of as many casualties as possible.

"All emergency and rescue personnel involved yesterday will have returned , or will return, home with heavy hearts, broken for those whose lives they could not save.

