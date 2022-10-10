News you can trust since 1737
Undated handout photos issued by An Garda Siochana of (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Creeslough tragedy: 39 images of the untold grief

This is a look at the untold grief in Creeslough in pictures.

By Gemma Murray
18 hours ago

This is when pictures literally speak a thousand words.

1.

The coffin of James O'Flaherty, who died in the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, is removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny, accompanied by his wife Tracey (centre right) and son Hamish (centre left). Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo.

Photo: Liam McBurney

2.

Undated handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Jessica Gallagher, 24, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Photo: An Garda Siochana

3.

Undated handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Robert Garwe, 50, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Photo: An Garda Siochana

4.

Undated handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Photo: An Garda Siochana

