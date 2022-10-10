1.

The coffin of James O'Flaherty, who died in the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, is removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny, accompanied by his wife Tracey (centre right) and son Hamish (centre left). Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo.

Photo: Liam McBurney