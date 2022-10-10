The coffin of James O'Flaherty, who died in the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, is removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny, accompanied by his wife Tracey (centre right) and son Hamish (centre left). Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. The 10 people killed in the explosion have been named by police as 48-year-old James O'Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper. See PA story IRISH Donegal . Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Today, in Belfast, Stormont is to open a book of condolence to allow MLAs to pay their respects to the victims of the Creeslough explosion.

In a letter to assembly members, Speaker Alex Maskey said: "In the absence of the assembly conducting normal business and given the scale of this tragedy, I will be arranging for a book of condolence to be opened to afford members the opportunity to pay their respects."

Mr Maskey added that while a book of condolence is normally reserved for the death of a "senior office holder", the absence of a functioning assembly means members can not "place on the record their expressions of sorrow and support" in the chamber.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, opened another book of condolences in Belfast City Hall.

She expressed her heartfelt condolence to the families and community of Creeslough, Donegal, following the tragic events on Friday.

She said: “The people of Belfast will join me in expressing our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the families and community of Creeslough and all those affected by this terrible tragedy on Friday. My thoughts and prayers are with them all during this time of immense grief.

“I also want to thank all the emergency services from Donegal and here who worked under such traumatic circumstances in the search and recovery operation.”

The book of condolence will be open to sign in the reception area of City Hall during normal opening hours.

Another book of condolences opened in the Mid Ulster District Council in memory of the ten people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy on Friday, 7 October.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, said: ““The people of Mid Ulster have many connections with Donegal and we are deeply saddened by the heart-breaking tragedy that has befallen the community of Creeslough.

"We are grieving for the victim’s families and the wider community during this incredibly difficult time. Many of our villages in Mid Ulster are rural just like Creeslough and we feel deeply the devastating impact this has had for all the residents of the village and its wider community. On behalf of the people of Mid Ulster District Council, I want to offer my sincere condolences to all those affected.

“You are in all our thoughts and prayers as you try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss. I also want to take the opportunity to acknowledge the work of the residents, the emergency services and the volunteers from both sides of the border who have been involved in the difficult and traumatic rescue operation over the weekend, and who will continue to be involved in the coming days.”

You can sign the online book of condolence at: www.midulstercouncil.org/bookofcondolence.

Another book of condolences is opening at Derry City Council.

A book of condolence is to be opened in Derry, to allow people to pay tribute to the ten people who died in the Creeslough explosion.